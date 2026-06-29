Acuity Stock's Outlook Hinges on AIS Growth and Lighting Recovery

Acuity Inc. AYI is no longer just a lighting story. The company is increasingly defined by its move into intelligent buildings, software-enabled controls and audio-visual platforms.

That shift is helping support growth and margins, even as its core lighting business remains uneven. For investors, the key question is whether Acuity Intelligent Spaces can keep offsetting softness in Acuity Brands Lighting.

How Acuity Is Changing Its Business

Acuity operates through two main segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Acuity Intelligent Spaces. The lighting unit still anchors the business with luminaires, controls and related products for construction, renovation, retrofit and maintenance applications.

Acuity, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Acuity, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Acuity, Inc. Quote

Acuity Intelligent Spaces gives the company more exposure to building automation, controls, software, data analytics and audio-visual solutions. This mix matters because AIS carries higher-growth technology characteristics and has been supporting stronger margin quality.

AYI Innovation Keeps the Growth Story Alive

Innovation remains central to Acuity’s transition. The company’s portfolio now spans lighting, lighting controls, building management and audio-visual platforms, supported by Atrius, Distech Controls and QSC.



Recent lighting launches include Beyond by Lithonia, aimed at large-scale industrial applications, and CPX3P, designed to reduce SKU complexity and simplify installation. The broader strategy links product design with edge-to-cloud connectivity, data-driven automation and customer use cases across industrial sites, campuses and data centers.



Johnson Controls International plc JCI is also relevant to this discussion because it competes in smart building systems, automation and connected infrastructure. Honeywell International Inc. HON offers another comparison point through its building automation portfolio, where software, controls and efficiency solutions are central to customer demand.

Acuity Finds Strength Beyond Core Lighting

AIS has become Acuity’s clearest growth engine. In the fiscal third quarter, AIS net sales rose 14.9% year over year to $303.5 million, while adjusted operating profit increased 22.5% to $76.3 million.

The segment’s adjusted operating margin expanded 150 basis points to 25.1%. Growth in Distech and QSC, along with demand from universities, professional sports venues, data centers and enterprise campuses, is helping offset weaker trends in lighting.

Why AYI Still Faces a Split Outlook

The bullish case is not evenly spread across Acuity’s portfolio. Acuity Brands Lighting generated fiscal third-quarter net sales of $905.2 million, down 1.9% year over year, while adjusted operating profit fell 5.3% to $164.6 million.



Direct sales remain a pressure point, and the segment is exposed to project timing, macro uncertainty and construction-related demand. Tariff uncertainty, materials inflation, higher selling, distribution and administrative expenses, and memory supply costs may also pressure visibility and profitability.

What AYI Signals Mean for Investors

The bottom line is balanced. Acuity’s technology shift is gaining traction, with AIS growth, QSC contributions, Distech demand and cash generation supporting the long-term case. Yet lighting softness keeps the near-term setup from looking fully clean.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It also has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Those scores point to respectable value and growth characteristics, while the weak Momentum Score reflects limited near-term price strength. For now, AYI looks like a fundamentally supported transition story, but investors may want clearer evidence that AIS strength can consistently outweigh lighting softness.

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Acuity, Inc. (AYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.