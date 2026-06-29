Is Acuity Stock a Buy Now or a Hold After Strong Q3 Results?

Acuity Inc. AYI has given investors a stronger operating story after its fiscal third-quarter results, but that does not automatically make the stock a clear buy.



The company has earnings support, cash generation and a better business mix. The debate is whether those positives are already reflected in the share price, especially with core lighting demand still uneven.

AYI's Q3 Earnings Support the Bull Case

Acuity reported adjusted earnings per share of $5.31 in the fiscal third quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.20 by 2.1%. The figure also increased 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Net sales of $1.20 billion topped the consensus mark of $1.19 billion by 1.1% and rose 1.7% year over year. Growth in Acuity Intelligent Spaces, disciplined execution and productivity actions helped support the quarter.



The margin picture also gives bulls something to point to. Adjusted gross margin improved 10 basis points to 50.1%, aided mainly by a higher mix of AIS sales.

Acuity's Cash Flow Adds to the Appeal

Cash flow strengthens the investment case because it gives Acuity room to reinvest while still returning capital. In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, the company generated $520.2 million in net cash from operating activities, up from $398.9 million in the prior-year period.



Acuity repurchased roughly 766,000 shares for $230 million, paid dividends and repaid $200 million of outstanding term-loan debt. It also increased its quarterly dividend by 18% during fiscal 2026.



That capital allocation record supports flexibility. It matters even more as Acuity continues shifting toward building automation, controls and audio-visual platforms, where strategic investment remains important.

Does AYI Valuation Leave More Upside?

Valuation keeps the buy case from looking simple. AYI trades at 18.59X forward 12-month earnings, below the Zacks sub-industry multiple of 20.96X but above the Zacks sector multiple of 17.05X.



The price target of $381 reflects 19.55X forward 12-month earnings. With the stock at $362.48 as of June 26, 2026, that target suggests moderate upside rather than a deeply discounted setup.

Acuity, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Acuity, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Acuity, Inc. Quote

Johnson Controls International plc JCI is a relevant peer to watch because it is tied to building automation, controls and smart infrastructure. Honeywell International Inc. HON also provides context through its building automation and connected building solutions, which overlap with the broader demand trends supporting Acuity Intelligent Spaces.

Why Acuity Is Not an Easy Buy Yet

The caution starts with Acuity Brands Lighting. In the fiscal third quarter, ABL net sales declined 1.9% year over year to $905.2 million, while adjusted operating profit fell 5.3% to $164.6 million.

Direct sales network revenues dropped 27.7% in the quarter, underscoring uneven demand across lighting channels. ABL remains sensitive to project timing, construction activity and broader macro uncertainty.



Costs are another restraint. Tariff uncertainty, materials inflation, memory supply costs, acquisition-related expenses and higher technology spending could limit near-term margin expansion, even if the long-term strategy remains sound.

How AYI Ratings Shape the Call

The bottom line is that AYI looks more like a hold than an aggressive buy right now. The company is executing well, but the valuation and mixed segment performance leave less room for error.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It also has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Value and Growth scores suggest respectable fundamental traits, while the Momentum Score of F signals weaker near-term price strength. That combination fits a watchlist hold, with a stronger buy case depending on clearer evidence that AIS growth can consistently offset lighting softness.

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Acuity, Inc. (AYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.