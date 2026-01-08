Markets
AYI

Acuity Q1 Profit Climbs, Beats Market; Net Sales In Line With View

January 08, 2026 — 06:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Acuity Inc. (AYI), an industrial technology company, reported Thursday higher first-quarter net profit on strong net sales growth. Adjusted earnings beat market estimates, while top line came in line with the Street.

In the first quarter, net income grew to $120.5 million from last year's $106.7 million. Earnings per share was $3.82, an increase of 14 percent from prior year's $3.35.

Adjusted earnings per share were $4.69, compared to $3.97 a year ago.

The company delivered net sales of $1.14 billion in the first quarter, an increase of 20.2 percent from $951.6 million in the prior year.

The Wall Street analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $4.59 per share on revenues of $1.14 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Neil Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We delivered strong performance in our first quarter of fiscal 2026. We grew net sales, we expanded our adjusted operating profit and adjusted operating profit margin, and we increased our adjusted diluted earnings per share. We generated strong cash flow and allocated capital effectively."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AYI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.