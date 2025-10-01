Acuity Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Acuity Inc. (AYI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $114.0 million, or $3.61 per share. This compares with $118.9 million, or $3.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Acuity Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.0 million or $5.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $1.209 billion from $1.032 billion last year.

Acuity Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $114.0 Mln. vs. $118.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.61 vs. $3.77 last year. -Revenue: $1.209 Bln vs. $1.032 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.