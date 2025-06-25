Acuity Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 17 Cents per Share

Acuity Inc. will pay a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share on August 1, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Acuity Inc. has announced a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share, set to be paid on August 1, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of July 18, 2025. Acuity Inc. is a leading industrial technology firm based in Atlanta, specializing in innovative solutions through its business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Acuity Intelligent Spaces. The company focuses on developing products and services such as lighting, controls, building management solutions, and an audio-visual control platform that enhance people's lives. With a workforce of around 13,000, Acuity aims to expand its market presence by aggressively deploying capital and entering new verticals. More information can be found at their website.

Potential Positives

Acuity Inc. is declaring a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share, reflecting the company’s financial strength and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment date of August 1, 2025, indicates a structured approach to shareholder engagement and financial planning.

Acuity Inc. demonstrates growth potential through its focus on innovative new products and services across multiple business segments, which can enhance market competitiveness.

Potential Negatives

The dividend payout of 17 cents per share may indicate limited ability to reinvest in growth opportunities, potentially raising concerns among investors regarding future profitability and expansion.



Failure to announce any significant new product innovations or strategic initiatives in the press release could suggest stagnation or reduced competitiveness in the market.



The decision to pay a dividend while possibly limiting capital deployment for future innovations may lead to investor skepticism about long-term growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the dividend announcement by Acuity Inc.?

Acuity Inc. has announced a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share.

When is the dividend payable date for shareholders?

The dividend is payable on August 1, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

Shareholders of record will be on July 18, 2025.

What are the main business segments of Acuity Inc.?

Acuity Inc. operates through Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) and Acuity Intelligent Spaces (AIS).

Where is Acuity Inc. headquartered?

Acuity Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AYI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 286 institutional investors add shares of $AYI stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AYI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AYI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AYI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AYI forecast page.

$AYI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AYI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AYI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $315.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Christopher Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $335.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $275.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $380.0 on 01/09/2025

Full Release



Atlanta, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) will pay a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 18, 2025.







About Acuity







Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) and Acuity Intelligent Spaces (AIS), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.





We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and an audio, video and control platform. We focus on customer outcomes and drive growth and productivity to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.





Acuity Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia with operations across North America, Europe and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at



www.acuityinc.com



.







Investor Contact:







Charlotte McLaughlin





Vice President, Investor Relations





(404) 853-1456







investorrelations@acuityinc.com









Media Contact:







April Appling





Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications







corporatecommunications@acuityinc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.