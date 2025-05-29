Acuity Inc. to Announce Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results on June 26, 2025

Acuity Inc. will announce Q3 2025 results on June 26, 2025, with a conference call led by CEO Neil Ashe.

Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 third quarter results on June 26, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET led by CEO Neil Ashe. Interested parties can access the earnings release, supplemental presentation, and the live webcast through the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the event and archived online. Acuity Inc. is a leading industrial technology company focused on innovative lighting and building management solutions, operating in North America, Europe, and Asia, and employing around 13,000 associates.

$AYI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 286 institutional investors add shares of $AYI stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AYI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AYI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

$AYI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AYI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AYI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $335.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $295.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $275.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $380.0 on 01/09/2025

ATLANTA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) will release fiscal 2025 third quarter results on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 6:00 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET. Neil Ashe, Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Inc., will lead the call.





About Acuity







Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) and Acuity Intelligent Spaces (AIS), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.





We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and an audio, video and control platform. We focus on customer outcomes and drive growth and productivity to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.





Acuity Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at



www.acuityinc.com



.







Investor Contact:







Charlotte McLaughlin





Vice President, Investor Relations





(404) 853-1456







investorrelations@acuityinc.com









Media Contact:







April Appling





Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications







corporatecommunications@acuityinc.com





