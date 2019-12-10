Acuity Brands Unveils Versatile & Compact Modulus System

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI has launched the Modulus low-voltage distributed power and control system for LED luminaires.



The Modulus system is versatile in nature. It uses a single unit for powering a luminaire run of up to 32 feet compared with conventional technology that uses a unit every eight feet. Also, it has an ability to fit in small luminaire form factors that provide buyers with flexible lighting design. The system utilizes an eldoLED driver, an IOTA power pack for emergency back-up power and nLight firmware. Notably, this innovative technique not only satisfies homeowners with various lighting options but also reduces cost.



The technology will support Acuity Brands’ efforts to elevate luminaire design to the next level as it provides the same extensive capabilities as other products like flicker-free dimming, networked lighting controls and embedded sensors, emergency battery back-up, and tunable white.



Initially, the Modulus system will be available within the Renna luminaire family from Peerless. Moreover, these Modulus-equipped luminaires can be integrated with additional innovative technologies such as Atrius IoT systems to provide indoor location services used for wayfinding, asset tracking, and other building and business applications.



Innovation Bodes Well



Acuity Brands is highly focused on innovating new lightening solutions. The company boasts a diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries. In response to rapidly changing market trends, Acuity Brands is consistently expanding its portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries.



Recently, it unveiled the innovative portfolio of Juno AI intelligent LED Downlights — featuring built-in Alexa and integrated JBL speakers — to enhance smart home automation. These simple and innovative downlights can be easily connected with other smart home devices, which will deliver voice-service through an ecosystem located out of sight.



Also, the company has been working on smart business strategies to achieve growth. It keeps on collaborating and acquiring different businesses to boost offerings. In this regard, the company recently teamed up with CIRCADIAN ZircLight, Inc. to enhance the commercialization of the circadian lighting technology. Also, it acquired LocusLabs, Inc. — a leading indoor mapping and location platform — to provide venues with an indoor positioning system.



In fiscal 2019, Acuity Brands introduced almost 100 product families to its industry-leading portfolio. Although net sales in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 declined 11.6% year over year due to a 16% decline in volume, the company is confident about the lighting and lighting-related industry going forward. Also, it expects building automation systems to experience solid growth in the next decade.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.