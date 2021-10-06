Markets
AYI

Acuity Brands Q4 Sales, Earnings Beat View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lighting and building management company Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) on Wednesday reported net income of $98.1 million or $2.72 per share in the fourth quarter, higher than $73.7 million or $1.87 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Improved sales influenced higher earnings that beat the Street estimates.

Excluding items, earnings were $117.7 million or $3.27 per share.

Net sales for the quarter increased 11.4% to $992.7 million from $891.2 million last year, helped by revenue growth in Independent Sales Network, Direct Sales Network, and Corporate accounts channel.

On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.85 per share on revenue of $963.96 million in the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AYI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular