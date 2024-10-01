Acuity Brands' Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Stock Up

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI reported solid results in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Aug. 31, 2024), with earnings and net sales surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings beat the consensus mark for the 18th consecutive quarter.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



While the Intelligent Spaces Group or ISG segment saw robust sales growth, the ABL segment showed tepid growth in the quarter. This mixed performance reflects the broader market dynamics, where traditional lighting may face headwinds, while intelligent spaces and connected solutions continue to gain traction.



Acuity Brands’ ability to significantly improve its operating margins despite a modest gain in overall sales underscores its focus on operational efficiency and cost management. The company successfully expanded its gross and operating profit margins, driven by cost-saving initiatives across segments.



Following the results, the stock inched up 2% on Oct. 1, 2024.

Acuity Brands Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Acuity Brands Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Acuity Brands Inc Quote

Delving Deeper on Acuity Brands’ Q4 Performance

AYI reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.30, which topped the consensus estimate of $4.19 by 2.6%. The metric also increased 8.3% from the year-ago reported EPS of $3.97.



Net sales of $1.03 billion beat the consensus mark of $1.01 billion by 2.3%. The metric also improved 2.2% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Segment Details

Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls or ABL segment, responsible for the majority of sales, experienced a modest increase in the quarterly sales by 1.1% to $955 million. Our estimate for the metric was $942 million. Net sales in the Independent Sales Network were up 0.2% year over year to $677.1 million. Sales from the Direct Sales Network were up 0.2% from the prior-year period’s level to $109.6 million.



Retail sales of $42.6 million declined 8.6% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Sales in the Corporate Accounts channel increased 24.6% from the prior-year quarter to $65.8 million. The original equipment manufacturer and other channels generated sales of $59.9 million, up 0.8% from the prior-year period’s levels.



Adjusted operating profit in the segment grew 8.3% from the prior year’s levels to $171.9 million. The adjusted operating margin was up 120 basis points (bps) year over year to 18%.



Intelligent Spaces Group or ISG generated net sales of $83.9 million, up 16.7% year over year. The reported figure was ahead of our estimate of $82.7 million. Adjusted operating profit was $21.5 million, up 51.4% from a year ago. Adjusted operating margin was up 590 bps year over year to 22.9%.

Operating Highlights

Adjusted operating profit increased 10% year over year to $178.5 million. Adjusted operating margin of 17.3% was up 120 bps year over year. Adjusted EBITDA rose 9.3% to $191.3 million from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 120 bps to 18.5% from a year ago.

AYI’s Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Full-year net sales declined 2.8% year over year to $3.84 billion. However, the company's adjusted operating profit was $639.6 million, up 7.1% from fiscal 2023. The adjusted operating margin also improved to 16.7% from 15.1% in the prior year.



Adjusted EPS for the year also rose 10.7% to $15.56.



Despite strong profit growth, Acuity Brands’ faced a decline in net sales due to lower sales in its ABL segment. This may be attributed to challenging market conditions and softer demand in certain lighting markets.



For the full fiscal year, ABL’s net sales declined 4.0% to $3.57 billion. However, the segment’s adjusted operating profit rose 5.7% year over year to $624.2 million, driven by cost savings and improved efficiency. The full-year operating margin for ABL was 17.5%, up 160 bps from 15.9% in fiscal 2023.



ISG reported net sales of $291.9 million for fiscal 2024, a 15.5% increase from the prior year. Adjusted operating profit for ISG was $63.4 million (up 26.5% from fiscal 2023), with an adjusted margin of 21.7% (up 190 bps from a year ago).

Financials

At the fiscal 2024-end, Acuity Brands had cash and cash equivalents of $845.8 million compared with $397.9 million at the fiscal 2023-end. Long-term debt was $496.2 million, slightly up from $495.6 million in the fiscal 2023-end.



During fiscal 2024, cash provided by operating activities totaled $619.2 million, up 7.1% from $578.1 million in 2023. Free cash flow was up 8.6% year over year to $555.2 million in fiscal 2024.



During fiscal 2024, the company repurchased 454,000 shares of its common stock for $89 million.

AYI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Acuity Brands currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Construction sector are:



Frontdoor, Inc. FTDR presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Frontdoor has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 279%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTDR’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 3% and 21.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. FTDR shares have gained 50.9% over the past six months.



Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Construction Partners has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROAD’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 18% and 52.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. ROAD shares have gained 24.4% over the past six months.



Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Armstrong has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 10.1% and 14.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. AWI shares have gained 9.2% over the past six months.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.