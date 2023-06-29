Acuity Brands Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Net Sales Down 5.7%

(RTTNews) - Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) said, in its third quarter, the company continued to grow adjusted earnings per share and generated strong cash flow from operations, despite a decline in net sales. The company improved its adjusted operating profit margin 100 basis points year-over-year.

Third quarter net income was $105.0 million compared to $105.7 million, last year. Earnings per share was $3.28, an increase of 6.8 percent, compared to the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.75, an increase of 6.5 percent, from $3.52, in the prior year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales were $1.0 billion, a decrease of 5.7 percent, compared to the prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.05 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.