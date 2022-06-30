Markets
Acuity Brands Q3 Profit Beats Estimates; Net Sales Up 17.9%

(RTTNews) - Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) posted third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.52, an increase of 27.1 percent from $2.77, prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.96, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income was $105.7 million, an increase of 23.3 percent from last year. Earnings per share was $3.07 compared to $2.37.

Net sales were $1.1 billion, up 17.9 percent from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $985.42 million in revenue.

Shares of Acuity Brands are up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

