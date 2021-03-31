Acuity Brands Q2 Profit Rises, Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Industrial technology company Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) reported Wednesday that net income for the second quarter increased to $62.9 million or $1.74 per share from $57.2 million or $1.44 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $76.7 million or $2.12 per share, compared to $73.1 million or $1.84 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 5.8 percent to $776.6 million from last year's $824.2 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.73 per share on revenues of $776.99 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On March 22, 2021, the Company announced to associates that it had achieved 100 percent carbon neutrality in operations through a combination of carbon reduction and offsetting measures.

