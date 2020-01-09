Acuity Brands Q1 Profit Declines; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) reported that its net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $57.0 million, a decrease of 28 percent compared with the prior-year period. Earnings per share were $1.44, down 27 percent from last year.

In Thursday pre-market trade, AYI is trading at $131.00, down $12.12 or 8.47 percent. Adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter decreased 8.2 percent to $2.13 from the previous year.

Operating profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $83.6 million, a decrease of 28 percent from the prior year, due primarily to a decline in net sales, higher share-based payment expense, and increased special charges for streamlining activities.

Quarterly net sales were $834.7 million, a decrease of 10.5 percent from last year, primarily due to a 16 percent decrease in volume, partially offset by a 3 percent net favorable change in price and mix of products sold and a contribution from acquisitions of about 2.5 percent.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.21 per share and revenues of $874.72 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it remains cautious about overall market conditions within the lighting industry for the remainder of its fiscal 2020 primarily due to continued economic uncertainties caused by global trade issues, including tariffs.

