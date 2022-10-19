Acuity Brands' (NYSE:AYI) 12% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI), which is up 39%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 22% (not including dividends).

Since the stock has added US$279m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Acuity Brands was able to grow its EPS at 13% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 12% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Acuity Brands' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Acuity Brands shares lost 16% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 23%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 2% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Acuity Brands is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

