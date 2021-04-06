Acuity Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:AYI) 36% Share Price Surge Not Quite Adding Up

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 36% share price jump in the last month. The annual gain comes to 106% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Since its price has surged higher, Acuity Brands may be sending bearish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 25.5x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 22x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Acuity Brands hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:AYI Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Acuity Brands.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Acuity Brands would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 11%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 17% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 8.0% per annum during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we find it concerning that Acuity Brands is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

The large bounce in Acuity Brands' shares has lifted the company's P/E to a fairly high level. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Acuity Brands' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Acuity Brands that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.