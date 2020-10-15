Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 16, 2020

Dividends
Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AYI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that AYI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $96.84, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AYI was $96.84, representing a -32.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.55 and a 43.55% increase over the 52 week low of $67.46.

AYI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Griffon Corporation (GFF) and PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI). AYI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.27. Zacks Investment Research reports AYI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.3%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AYI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

