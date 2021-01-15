Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 19, 2021

Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AYI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that AYI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AYI was $118.09, representing a -17.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.55 and a 75.05% increase over the 52 week low of $67.46.

AYI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) and Griffon Corporation (GFF). AYI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.27. Zacks Investment Research reports AYI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.04%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AYI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AYI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AYI as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NIFE with an increase of 34.08% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.