Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 19, 2021

Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AYI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that AYI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AYI was $118.09, representing a -17.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.55 and a 75.05% increase over the 52 week low of $67.46.

AYI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) and Griffon Corporation (GFF). AYI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.27. Zacks Investment Research reports AYI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.04%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AYI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AYI as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NIFE with an increase of 34.08% over the last 100 days.

