Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AYI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that AYI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $170.03, the dividend yield is .31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AYI was $170.03, representing a -2.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.61 and a 141.01% increase over the 52 week low of $70.55.

AYI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) and Griffon Corporation (GFF). AYI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.7. Zacks Investment Research reports AYI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.78%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AYI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AYI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AYI as a top-10 holding:

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES)

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS)

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWMC with an increase of 27.21% over the last 100 days. ACES has the highest percent weighting of AYI at 5.84%.

