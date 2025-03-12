Acuity Brands, Inc. to Rebrand as Acuity Inc. Effective March 26, 2025

Acuity Brands, Inc. will rebrand as Acuity Inc. on March 26, 2025, focusing on growth and innovation in technology.

Acuity Brands, Inc. will officially change its corporate name to Acuity Inc. on March 26, 2025, while continuing to operate through its two business segments: Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) and Acuity Intelligent Spaces (AIS). The company, which will maintain its NYSE ticker symbol "AYI," aims to enhance its brand alignment and reflect its evolution towards technology-driven solutions in lighting and building management. CEO Neil Ashe emphasized the company's commitment to innovation, highlighting its history of transforming industries and creating value for stakeholders. Senior VP April Appling noted that this rebranding aligns with Acuity’s strategy for long-term growth as they continue to enhance customer experiences and expand into new markets.

Potential Positives

Acuity Brands is rebranding to Acuity Inc., reflecting a modernized corporate identity aligned with its growth strategy.

The company continues to operate through its established business segments, indicating stability and focus.

CEO Neil Ashe emphasizes the company's commitment to innovation and long-term growth, which may boost investor confidence.

Acuity plans to aggressively deploy capital to enter attractive new verticals, suggesting potential for expansion and increased market share.

Potential Negatives

The name change from Acuity Brands, Inc. to Acuity Inc. may signal a lack of clarity or a potential rebranding effort to distance from past issues or perceptions associated with the former name.

The statement regarding forward-looking information suggests uncertainty about the company's future performance, which may raise concerns among investors about its stability and growth prospects.

The emphasis on innovation and growth comes with inherent risks that are recognized in their forward-looking statements, which could indicate that the company is facing challenges in executing on its strategic objectives.

FAQ

Why is Acuity Brands changing its corporate name?

Acuity Brands is changing its name to Acuity Inc. to reflect its evolution and streamline branding across its business segments.

When will the name change take effect?

The corporate name change from Acuity Brands, Inc. to Acuity Inc. will take effect on March 26, 2025.

Will Acuity still trade under the same stock symbol?

Yes, Acuity will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “AYI.”

What are Acuity's main business segments?

Acuity operates through two segments: Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) and Acuity Intelligent Spaces (AIS), formerly Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG).

How many associates does Acuity employ?

Acuity is powered by approximately 13,000 dedicated and talented associates across its global operations.

$AYI Insider Trading Activity

$AYI insiders have traded $AYI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AYI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY R GOLDMAN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 5,120 shares for an estimated $1,561,600

$AYI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $AYI stock to their portfolio, and 245 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATLANTA, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE: AYI) corporate name is changing from Acuity Brands, Inc. to Acuity Inc. effective March 26, 2025. Acuity will continue to operate through two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) and Acuity Intelligent Spaces (AIS), formerly Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). We will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “AYI”.





“Acuity is positioned for long term growth. We are innovators, disruptors and builders who are creating stakeholder value and compounding shareholder wealth,” said Neil Ashe, Chief Executive Officer. “We are using technology to solve problems, redefine industries and create impactful experiences that shape how people live, work and connect.”





At Acuity, being an innovator is not new. For over 50 years we’ve been known for our innovative solutions and for transforming the status quo. We led the LED digital evolution to change how people experience light. We transformed technology for building management. We reimagined how sound, video and control come together to deliver wow experiences.





Our values are at the core of who we are, guiding how we serve our customers, associates and communities. Empowered by our Better.Smarter.Faster. operating system, we are reimagining the art of the possible, executing with agency and driving productivity to deliver meaningful outcomes.





“We are streamlining our branding hierarchy to align our business segments and promote a cohesive brand experience,” said April Appling, Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Communications. “This new corporate identity reflects our evolution as a company and aligns with our strategy for growth. It’s an exciting time at Acuity. We are building something special here.”





You can visit our new corporate website at



www.acuityinc.com



and watch our video



here



.







About Acuity Inc.







Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) and Acuity Intelligent Spaces (AIS), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.





We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and an audio, video and control platform. We focus on customer outcomes and drive growth and productivity to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.





Acuity Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuityinc.com







Forward-Looking Information







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act").







Investor Contact:







Charlotte McLaughlin





Vice President, Investor Relations





(404) 853-1456







investorrelations@acuityinc.com









Media Contact:







April Appling





Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications







corporatecommunications@acuityinc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.