Acuity Brands, Inc. to Announce Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results on April 3, 2025

Acuity Brands will announce Q2 2025 results on April 3, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast.

Acuity Brands, Inc. will announce its fiscal 2025 second quarter results on April 3, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET led by Chairman and CEO Neil Ashe. Interested parties can access the webcast, earnings release, and supplemental presentation through the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its conclusion. Acuity Brands is a leading industrial technology company that focuses on innovative solutions in lighting and building management, serving markets in North America, Europe, and Asia with approximately 13,000 employees.

Potential Positives

Acuity Brands will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter results, signaling transparency and timely communication with stakeholders.

The involvement of CEO Neil Ashe in the subsequent conference call highlights leadership engagement and provides an opportunity for direct insights into the company's performance and strategy.

The press release mentions the company's focus on innovative product development, which indicates a commitment to growth and meeting customer needs.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will Acuity Brands release its fiscal 2025 second quarter results?

Acuity Brands will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter results on April 3, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. ET.

Who will lead the conference call for the earnings release?

Neil Ashe, Chairman, President, and CEO of Acuity Brands, will lead the conference call.

How can I access the webcast of theearnings call

The webcast can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Acuity Brands' website on April 3, 2025.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the call will be available two hours after the conference call and archived on the website.

What services does Acuity Brands offer?

Acuity Brands offers lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and an audio, video, and control platform.

$AYI Insider Trading Activity

$AYI insiders have traded $AYI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AYI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY R GOLDMAN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 5,120 shares for an estimated $1,561,600

$AYI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $AYI stock to their portfolio, and 245 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATLANTA, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) will release fiscal 2025 second quarter results on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 6:00 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET. Neil Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands will lead the call.





The webcast, earnings release, and supplemental presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's



website



at



www.investors.acuitybrands.com



on Thursday, April 3, 2025. The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call. A replay of the call will also be posted to the Investor Relations site two hours after the completion of the conference call and will be archived on the website.





To learn more about Acuity Brands, please visit the Company's



website



.







About Acuity Brands







Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light, and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Acuity Intelligent Spaces, we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.





We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and an audio, video and control platform. We achieve customer-focused efficiencies that allow us to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.





Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at



www.acuitybrands.com



.







Investor Contact:







Charlotte McLaughlin





Vice President, Investor Relations





(404) 853-1456







investorrelations@acuitybrands.com









Media Contact:







April Appling





Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications







corporatecommunications@acuitybrands.com





