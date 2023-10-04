Acuity Brands Gains After Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) shares are gaining more than 3 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a lower fourth-quarter profit, however beat estimates.

The quarterly adjusted earnings per share were $3.97, while analysts were expecting $3.72 per share.

Currently, shares are at $173.34, up 3.56 percent from the previous close of $167.38 on a volume of 425,780.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.