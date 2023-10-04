News & Insights

Markets
AYI

Acuity Brands Gains After Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

October 04, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) shares are gaining more than 3 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a lower fourth-quarter profit, however beat estimates.

The quarterly adjusted earnings per share were $3.97, while analysts were expecting $3.72 per share.

Currently, shares are at $173.34, up 3.56 percent from the previous close of $167.38 on a volume of 425,780.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AYI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.