Acuity Brands (FRA:AQ8) Price Target Increased by 9.18% to 181.18

The average one-year price target for Acuity Brands (FRA:AQ8) has been revised to 181.18 / share. This is an increase of 9.18% from the prior estimate of 165.95 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.74 to a high of 207.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.99% from the latest reported closing price of 151.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 906 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acuity Brands. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQ8 is 0.20%, a decrease of 9.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 36,039K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,093K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQ8 by 562.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,001K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQ8 by 17.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 965K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQ8 by 16.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 942K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing a decrease of 13.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQ8 by 25.10% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 833K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing a decrease of 7.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQ8 by 20.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.