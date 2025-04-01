ACUITY BRANDS Earnings Preview: Recent $AYI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ACUITY BRANDS ($AYI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,041,032,967 and earnings of $3.77 per share.

ACUITY BRANDS Insider Trading Activity

ACUITY BRANDS insiders have traded $AYI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AYI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY R GOLDMAN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 5,120 shares for an estimated $1,561,600

ACUITY BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of ACUITY BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ACUITY BRANDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AYI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

ACUITY BRANDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AYI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AYI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $335.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $290.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $380.0 on 01/09/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

