Acuity Brands Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AYI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $132.04, changing hands as low as $127.01 per share. Acuity Brands Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AYI's low point in its 52 week range is $105.95 per share, with $147.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.27.

