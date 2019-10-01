Acuity Brands Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AYI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.72, changing hands as low as $129.13 per share. Acuity Brands Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AYI's low point in its 52 week range is $103.48 per share, with $157.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.30.

