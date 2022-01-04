Acuity Brands (AYI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI is slated to announce first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 7, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2% and revenues beat the same by 1.8%. On a year-over-year basis, the top and bottom lines improved 39.1% and 11.4%, respectively.



Markedly, the company beat earnings expectations in the trailing six quarters.

Trend in Estimate Revision

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has gained 0.4% to $2.37 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates an increase of 16.8% from $2.03 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $895.5 million, suggesting a 13.1% increase from the year-ago reported figure of $792 million.

Factors to Note

Acuity Brands’ first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings are likely to have registered year-over-year growth owing to strength in go-to-market channels and its product portfolio and robust improvement in the economy. Also, effective cost management and price increase across the portfolio might have added to the positives. Segment wise, it remains confident of Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls "ABL" as well as Intelligent Spaces Group "ISG" businesses.



The company has been focusing on investment in product development. It introduced new lighting and controls products as well as improved and evolved certain parts of the product and solutions portfolio. These products use fewer inputs and are highly mobile. Some of the products are globally sourced, while others are manufactured in the company’s own facilities to mitigate supply chain complexity. These moves are likely to have contributed to fiscal fourth-quarter revenues.



Yet, AYI is likely to have witnessed higher raw materials cost, supply chain interruptions for electrical components and a significant escalation in freight costs in the fiscal first quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Acuity Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Currently, the company has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +3.52%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

