Acuity Brands (AYI) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

Acuity Brands (AYI) closed the most recent trading day at $156.81, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the lighting maker had lost 1.52% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 7.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Acuity Brands as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.67, up 4.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion, down 1.82% from the year-ago period.

AYI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.88 per share and revenue of $4.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.18% and +1.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Acuity Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.01% higher within the past month. Acuity Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Acuity Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.32 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.84, so we one might conclude that Acuity Brands is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, AYI's PEG ratio is currently 1.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Lighting stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Lighting industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.