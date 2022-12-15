Acuity Brands (AYI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $174.17, changing hands as low as $173.52 per share. Acuity Brands Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AYI's low point in its 52 week range is $142.71 per share, with $220.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $173.84.

