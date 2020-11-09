Acuity Brands (AYI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.45, changing hands as high as $104.16 per share. Acuity Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AYI's low point in its 52 week range is $67.46 per share, with $143.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.91.

