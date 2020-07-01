Acuity Brands (AYI) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Up

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI reported impressive results in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declined year over year. Strength in go-to-market channels, product portfolio and supply chain allowed the company to effectively serve customers.



Backed by strong results and solid gross margin improvement, investors’ sentiments might have got a boost. Consequently, the stock recorded 7.2% growth on Jun 30.



Neil Ashe, president and chief executive officer of Acuity Brands, said, “We are demonstrating the durability of our business and our continued ability to generate cash. However, there is still great uncertainty around demand and the timing of any economic recovery. Also, we expect pricing pressure and continued costs related to tariffs in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. As we look forward, we plan to continue to balance the management of our costs with the investment in our transformation and we have a robust new product portfolio that is positioned to benefit from a recovery in demand.”



Delving Deeper



The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share that comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 50.4%. However, the said metric declined 23.3% from the year-ago reported figure, primarily due to lower pre-tax income.



Acuity Brands Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Acuity Brands Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Acuity Brands Inc Quote

Net sales during the quarter totaled $776.2 million, which marginally topped the consensus mark of $774.63 million. However, the reported figure declined 18.1% from $947.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The downside was caused by a 20% decline in volume, mainly due to lower demand owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by 2% contribution from acquisitions.



Operating Highlights



Gross margin improved 170 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 42.2% despite lower volume. The improvement can be attributed to benefits from acquisitions, favorable channel mix and lower input costs, partly offset by reduced average selling prices.



Adjusted selling, distribution and administrative or SD&A expenses — contributing 28.7% to net sales — grew 250 bps from the year-ago figure. The increase was due to higher acquisition-related costs. Adjusted operating profit margin came in at 13.5%, down 80 bps year over year.



Financials



As of May 31, 2020, Acuity Brands had cash and cash equivalents of $520.6 million compared with $461 million at the end of fiscal 2019. In the first nine months of fiscal 2020, cash provided by operating activities totaled $378.3 million, reflecting an increase from $312 million in the prior-year period.



Zacks Rank



Acuity Brands — which shares space with Orion Energy Systems, Inc. OESX, Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI and LSI Industries Inc. LYTS in the same industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.