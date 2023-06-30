Acuity Brands (AYI) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI reported mixed results for third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended May 31, 2023), wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Earnings beat the consensus mark for the 13th consecutive quarter. Revenues missed the same for three quarters in a row following six straight quarters of beat.



Along with the earnings, the company announced the completion of the acquisition of KE2 Therm. This will enable it to expand its Distech Brand by entering into the commercial refrigeration control space.



Following the results, shares of the company rose 1.1% during the trading session on Jun 29.

Delving Deeper

AYI reported adjusted earnings of $3.75 per share, which topped the consensus estimate of $3.62 by 3.6%. The metric also increased 6.5% from the year-ago reported figure of $3.52 per share.

Net sales of $1 billion lagged the consensus mark of $1.04 billion by 3.5%. The metric also declined 5.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The downside was due to lower volumes.

Segment Details

Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls or ABL’s net sales declined 6.7% year over year to $940.7 million. Net sales in the Independent Sales Network were down 5.5% year over year to $686 million. Sales from Direct Sales Network were up 8.1% from the prior-year period’s level to $103.9 million. Retail sales of $48 million also increased 7.4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Sales in the Corporate Accounts channel declined 24.9% from the prior year’s levels to $44.4 million. The Original equipment manufacturer and other channels generated sales of $58.4 million, down 29.3% from the prior-year period’s levels.



Adjusted operating profit in the segment was on par with the prior year’s levels at $159.7 million. The adjusted operating margin was up 120 basis points (bps) year over year.



Intelligent Spaces Group or ISG generated net sales of $65.8 million, up 12.9% year over year. Adjusted operating profit was $12.8 million, down 5.9% from a year ago. Adjusted operating margin was down 380 bps year over year to 19.5% from the previous year.

Operating Highlights

Adjusted operating profit was flat year over year at $162.9 million. Adjusted operating margin of 16.3% was up 100 bps year over year. Adjusted EBITDA remained flat at $175.6 million from a year ago.

Financials

At fiscal third quarter-end, Acuity Brands had cash and cash equivalents of $359.3 million compared with $223.2 million at the fiscal 2022-end. Long-term debt was $495.4 million, which was in line with the fiscal 2022-end.



For the first nine months of fiscal 2023, cash provided by operating activities totaled $471.5 million, up from $165.7 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow was up 231.6% to $423.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023.



During the first nine months of fiscal 2023, the company repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares of its common stock for a total of $219 million.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

For fiscal 2023, AYI expects net sales in the range of $3.9-$4 billion compared with the reported figure of $4.01 billion in fiscal 2022.



For the year, the adjusted earnings per shares is expected within the range of $13-$14.50 compared with the value of $12.83 reported in fiscal 2022.

