Acuity Brands (AYI) Price Target Increased by 13.21% to 293.47

The average one-year price target for Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) has been revised to 293.47 / share. This is an increase of 13.21% from the prior estimate of 259.23 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 263.61 to a high of 338.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.46% from the latest reported closing price of 252.00 / share.

Acuity Brands Declares $0.15 Dividend

On January 25, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 5, 2024 received the payment on February 14, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $252.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.36%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 0.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acuity Brands. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYI is -0.39%, a decrease of 274.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 35,342K shares. The put/call ratio of AYI is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,149K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 83.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,084K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 4.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 979K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 972K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 21.87% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 939K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Acuity Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acuity Brands, Inc. is a market-leading industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services. Through the Acuity Business System, Acuity Brands achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals. Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 11,000 dedicated and talented associates.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.