Acuity Brands (AYI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Acuity Brands (AYI) closed at $160.84, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.73%.

Heading into today, shares of the lighting maker had lost 1.92% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Acuity Brands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post earnings of $3.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.04 billion, down 1.82% from the year-ago period.

AYI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.88 per share and revenue of $4.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.18% and +1.6%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Acuity Brands. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.01% higher within the past month. Acuity Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Acuity Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.47 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.99, so we one might conclude that Acuity Brands is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, AYI's PEG ratio is currently 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AYI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Lighting industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.