Acuity Brands (AYI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Acuity Brands (AYI) closed at $154.49, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the lighting maker had gained 0.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 0.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.38%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Acuity Brands as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post earnings of $3.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.04 billion, down 1.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.88 per share and revenue of $4.07 billion, which would represent changes of +8.18% and +1.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Acuity Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Acuity Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Acuity Brands's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.46.

It is also worth noting that AYI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Lighting was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Lighting industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.