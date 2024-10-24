Acuity Brands Announces Acquisition of QSC for $1.215B

An announcement from Acuity Brands ( (AYI) ) is now available.

Acuity Brands, Inc. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire QSC, LLC for approximately $1.215 billion, aiming to bolster its footprint in the growing audio, video, and control industry. Expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, the acquisition promises to enhance Acuity’s earnings and align with its vision of creating smarter, safer, and greener intelligent spaces. The deal will be financed through a combination of cash and a $600 million term loan, emphasizing Acuity’s strategic growth in technology-driven markets.

See more data about AYI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.