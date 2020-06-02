Acuity Brands and Ushio Partner for Care222 UV Light Module

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI has signed a strategic alliance agreement with Ushio America, Inc. (Ushio) to bring the powerful germicidal technology — Care222 UV disinfection module — to North American customers.



The Care222 lamp module — which uses filtered excimer lamps to generate 222nm far-UVC light — will inactivate viruses and bacteria, as well as protect public areas. Acuity Brands plans to incorporate these lamps in its leading lighting fixtures, including ceiling and wall-mounted lighting fixtures that can operate in occupied or unoccupied spaces, to reduce pathogens. Meanwhile, Ushio will supply the Care222 UVC lighting fixtures throughout North America.



Need for Care222 Lamp Module



The mercury-free Care222 excimer lamps will emit intermittent pulses of the 222nm UV light that can inactivate viruses and bacteria. These lamps feature a specially designed short-pass filter, based on Columbia University’s research and technology, which strains out the longer UV wavelengths from the lamp that are harmful to humans. Importantly, laboratory testing and clinical studies suggest that these filtered UV lights pose no health risk to human skin or eyes when used within appropriate parameters.



Acuity Brands can exclusively use this module across North America and has non-exclusive right to launch it worldwide (except Asia) for lighting and other uses. Notably, it projects to introduce lighting fixtures featuring the Care222 module in late 2020.



Innovation Bodes Well



Acuity Brands is highly focused on innovating new lightening solutions. The company boasts a diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries. In response to rapidly changing market trends, Acuity Brands is consistently expanding the portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries.



In second-quarter fiscal 2020, it launched the Modulus low-voltage distributed power and control system for LED luminaires. The technology will support Acuity Brands’ efforts to elevate luminaire design to the next level, as it provides the same extensive capabilities as other products like flicker-free dimming, networked lighting controls and embedded sensors, emergency battery back-up, as well as tunable white.



In fiscal 2019, Acuity Brands introduced almost 100 product families to its industry-leading portfolio. Although general economic slowdown as a result of COVID-19 is a concern for the company, it remains confident about the lighting and lighting-related industry going forward. Also, it expects building automation systems to experience solid growth in the next decade.







Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 12.1% in the past month compared with the industry's 4.7% growth. Acuity Brands — which shares space with Orion Energy Systems, Inc. OESX, Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI and LSI Industries Inc. LYTS in the same industry — believes that it will manage to provide adequate supply of products despite coronavirus-led shutdown and other industry woes.



