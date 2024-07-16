Acuity Brands About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (AYI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/18/24, Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 8/1/24. As a percentage of AYI's recent stock price of $249.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AYI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AYI's low point in its 52 week range is $156.495 per share, with $272.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $255.00.

In Tuesday trading, Acuity Brands Inc shares are currently up about 2.2% on the day.

