Markets

AcuCort Signs Glenmark Deal To Market Zeqmelit In Six European Countries

January 22, 2026 — 02:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AcuCort AB (ACUC.ST), a Swedish biotechnology company, on Thursday said it has signed a commercial agreement with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK.NS) for the marketing and distribution of Zeqmelit in six European countries, including Germany.

The financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreement marks a key step in AcuCort's international expansion strategy.

Under the agreement, which replaces a previously announced letter of intent, Glenmark will be responsible for commercialisation in Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia and Ukraine, covering a combined population of more than 160 million.

The marketing authorisation applications are expected to be filed in the second half of 2026.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is currently trading 1.96% higher at INR 1,979.20 on the National Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, AcuCort AB closed trading 0.16% higher at SEK 0.6110 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.