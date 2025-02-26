$ACU Earnings Preview: Recent $ACU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$ACU ($ACU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $42,641,190 and earnings of $0.49 per share.

$ACU Insider Trading Activity

$ACU insiders have traded $ACU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL G DRISCOLL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $131,980.

$ACU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $ACU stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

