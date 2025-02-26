$ACU Earnings Preview: Recent $ACU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$ACU ($ACU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $42,641,190 and earnings of $0.49 per share.
$ACU Insider Trading Activity
$ACU insiders have traded $ACU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL G DRISCOLL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $131,980.
$ACU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $ACU stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 120,238 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,488,484
- AE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 40,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,665,600
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 38,292 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,429,440
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 33,952 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,267,428
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /VA added 16,011 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $597,690
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 10,531 shares (+59.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $393,122
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 8,598 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $320,963
