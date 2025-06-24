Actuate Therapeutics Reports Promising Survival Outcomes in Phase 2 Trial of Elraglusib for Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

Elraglusib plus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel significantly improves overall survival in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients compared to standard treatment.

- Near doubling of 1-year overall survival (OS), increased median OS of 4 months (12.5 vs 8.5 months), and 43% reduction in risk of death in patients treated with at least one cycle (4 weeks) of elraglusib plus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (GnP) vs GnP alone









- Patients with liver metastases experienced a 2.5x improvement in 1-year OS with a 38% reduction in risk of death when treated with elraglusib plus GnP







CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACTU) (“Actuate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers through the inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta (GSK-3β), today highlighted results from a pre-specified subgroup analysis of its Phase 2 (Actuate-1801 Part 3B) trial of elraglusib in combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (GnP) in first-line metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (mPDAC).





Patients treated for at least one complete cycle (4 weeks) of therapy achieved a median overall survival (mOS) of 12.5 months in the elragusib/GnP arm, compared to 8.5 months in the control arm. The analysis showed a 43% reduction in the risk of death relative to control, highlighting the significant potential impact of early disease control by elraglusib. Improved outcomes were reported in the combination versus control arms, respectively: disease control rate (DCR): 53.4% vs 44.8%, overall response rate (ORR): 37.9% vs 29.3%, and median progression-free survival (PFS): 6.9 vs 5.6 months.





Figure 1: Actuate-1801 Part 3B: Kaplan-Meier Estimate for mOS of Patients Receiving At Least One Complete Cycle of Treatment





















In patients with liver metastases, treatment with elraglusib led to a 2.5-fold increase in 1-year OS and a 38% reduction in the risk of death compared to control. While the GnP arm showed 0% OS probability at 18 months, patients on elraglusib achieved a survival probability of 13.6% OS at 18 months. Additional efficacy metrics showed improvements as follows: DCR: 36.8% vs 27.9%, ORR: 29.8% vs 19.7%, and PFS: 4.9 vs 3.9.





Additional clinical benefit was observed across other subgroups:





Figure 2: Elraglusib + GnP Data Show OS Benefit Across Key Subgroups













“We are highly encouraged by the significant clinical benefit provided by elraglusib demonstrated in this study,” said Daniel Schmitt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Actuate. “Patients who received at least one cycle – or 4 weeks – of elraglusib showed a rapid and meaningful survival benefit, including a near doubling of the 1-year overall survival and 43% reduction in the risk of death compared to control. Separately, in the subgroup of patients with liver metastases, a population with historically poor prognosis, we observed a more than 2.5-fold improvement in 1-year OS with a 38% reduction in risk of death. These results underscore the potential of elraglusib to generate rapid and durable benefit in high-risk patients, which could be highly impactful in future development and commercial pathways.”







About Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer







Metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) is an advanced stage of pancreatic cancer, the most common type of pancreatic malignancy, originating from the ductal cells of the pancreas. When metastatic, the cancer has spread beyond the pancreas to distant organs, such as the liver, lungs, or peritoneum, and is typically classified as stage IV. mPDAC accounts for approximately 90% of pancreatic cancers; one of the deadliest cancers with a 5-year survival rate of ~3-5% for metastatic cases.







About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.







Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers. Actuate’s lead investigational drug, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3β inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy through the inhibition of nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells (NF-kB) and DNA Damage Response (DDR). Elraglusib may also mediate anti-tumor immunity through the regulation of multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.actuatetherapeutics.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements about us, including our and other parties’ clinical trials and development plans, and our industry. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than statements related to present facts or current conditions or of historical facts, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, assumptions, substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them, including but not limited to that preliminary and unpublished data may be subject to change and further interpretation following the availability of more data or following a more comprehensive review of the data and should not be relied upon as a final analysis; clinical and preclinical drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain timelines and outcomes, results of prior preclinical studies, early clinical trials and sub-group studies are not necessarily predictive of future results and may not correlate with improved responses, and elraglusib may not achieve positive clinical results or favorable preclinical results or receive regulatory approval on a timely basis, if at all; that we may not successfully enroll additional patients or establish or advance plans for further development, including through conversations with the FDA or EMA and the standards such bodies may impose for such development; that elraglusib could be associated with side effects, adverse events or other properties or safety risks, which could delay or preclude regulatory approval, cause us to suspend or discontinue clinical trials or result in other negative consequences; our reliance on third parties to conduct our non-clinical studies and our clinical trials; our reliance on third-party licensors and ability to preserve and protect our intellectual property rights; that we face significant competition from other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; our ability to fund development activities, including because our financial condition raises substantial doubt as to our ability to continue as a going concern and we require additional capital to finance our operations beyond the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, and a failure to obtain this necessary capital in the near term on acceptable terms, or at all, could force us to delay, limit, reduce or terminate our development programs, commercialization efforts or other operations. In addition, any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed under the heading “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 13, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. Because the risk factors referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which factors will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Unless legally required, we do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.