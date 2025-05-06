Actuate Therapeutics Reports Positive Data From Phase 2 Study Of Elraglusib In Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (ACTU) Tuesday reported positive results from the Phase 2 study of elraglusib in combination with chemotherapy drugs gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (GnP) for the first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC). The study met its primary goal.

Topline data from the study showed statistically significant improvement in overall survival in patients treated with elraglusib plus GnP versus those who were on GnP alone. Additionally, Elraglusib/GnP combination arm demonstrated substantial improvement in median overall survival since the last data analysis in December 2024.

These results will be presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) on May 31.

"Based on the significant improvement in survival we have seen to date in the combination arm, we look forward to working with US and EU regulators in the second half of this year to map out the path to advancing elraglusib to NDA and registration and making the drug available to patients as expeditiously as possible," the company said in a statement.

