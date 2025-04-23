Actuate Therapeutics to Present Topline Phase 2 Data of Elraglusib at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

Actuate Therapeutics will present Phase 2 data on elraglusib for metastatic pancreatic cancer at ASCO 2025.

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. announced that topline data from its Phase 2 study evaluating the investigational drug elraglusib in combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel for treating metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago. The presentation will take place on May 31 and will focus on the preliminary results comparing the combination therapy to standard treatment alone. Elraglusib is designed to inhibit GSK-3β, targeting pathways involved in tumor growth and resistance to chemotherapy, while potentially enhancing anti-tumor immunity. The company cautions that the results are preliminary and that various risks could affect the drug's development and approval process.

Potential Positives

Topline clinical data from the Phase 2 study of elraglusib has been selected for oral presentation at the prestigious 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, indicating recognition and interest within the oncology community.

The study focuses on elraglusib in combination with standard chemotherapy for a difficult-to-treat cancer, which may provide a potential new treatment option for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Elraglusib targets significant cancer pathways, suggesting its potential effectiveness in overcoming tumor growth and resistance to existing therapies, highlighting Actuate's innovative approach in cancer treatment.

The upcoming presentation allows for increased visibility and potential engagement with investors, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders interested in novel cancer therapies.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements laden with risks and uncertainties, indicating that results could significantly differ from expectations, which may reflect negatively on investor confidence.

The mention of potential side effects, adverse events, or safety risks associated with elraglusib could raise concerns about its viability and market acceptance.

The company's financial condition raises substantial doubt about their ability to continue as a going concern, emphasizing the need for additional capital, which could hinder development efforts.

FAQ

What is the significance of elraglusib in cancer treatment?

Elraglusib targets pathways that promote tumor growth and resistance, potentially improving treatment for difficult-to-treat cancers like mPDAC.

When will the ASCO presentation on elraglusib take place?

The presentation will occur on May 31, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM CDT during the ASCO Annual Meeting.

Who is presenting the Phase 2 data at ASCO?

Actuate Therapeutics will present the topline Phase 2 data on elraglusib in combination with GnP for mPDAC treatment.

What is the focus of Actuate Therapeutics?

Actuate Therapeutics focuses on developing therapies for challenging cancers through the inhibition of GSK-3β to improve treatment outcomes.

What are potential risks associated with elraglusib's development?

Risks include uncertain clinical trial outcomes, potential side effects, and the need for additional funding to continue development efforts.

- Oral presentation at ASCO to highlight topline Phase 2 data of elraglusib





in combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (GnP) in first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC)







CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACTU) (“Actuate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers through the inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta (GSK-3β), today announced that topline clinical data from the randomized Phase 2 study (



Actuate-1801 Part 3B



) evaluating elraglusib have been selected for oral presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to take place May 30- June 3, in Chicago, Illinois.







Details of the oral presentation are as follows:









Abstract Title:





Preliminary results from the randomized phase 2 study (1801 part 3B) of elraglusib in combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (GnP) versus GnP alone in patients (pts) with previously untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC).









Abstract Number:



4006







Session Title:



Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary







Session Date and Time:



Saturday, May 31, 2025, 3:00 PM-6:00 PM CDT







About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.







Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers. Actuate’s lead investigational drug, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3β inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy through the inhibition of nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells (NF-kB) and DNA Damage Response (DDR). Elraglusib may also mediate anti-tumor immunity through the regulation of multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.actuatetherapeutics.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements about us, including our and other parties’ clinical trials and development plans, and our industry. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than statements related to present facts or current conditions or of historical facts, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, assumptions, substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them, including but not limited to that clinical and preclinical drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain timelines and outcomes, results of prior preclinical studies and early clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results, and elraglusib may not achieve positive clinical results or favorable preclinical results or receive regulatory approval on a timely basis, if at all; that we may not successfully enroll additional patients or establish or advance plans for further development, including through conversations with the FDA or EMA and the standards such bodies may impose for such development; that elraglusib could be associated with side effects, adverse events or other properties or safety risks, which could delay or preclude regulatory approval, cause us to suspend or discontinue clinical trials or result in other negative consequences; preliminary and unpublished data may be subject to change following the availability of more data or following a more comprehensive review of the data and should not be relied upon as a final analysis; our reliance on third parties to conduct our non-clinical studies and our clinical trials ; our reliance on third-party licensors and ability to preserve and protect our intellectual property rights; that we face significant competition from other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; our ability to fund development activities, including because our financial condition raises substantial doubt as to our ability to continue as a going concern and we will require substantial additional capital to finance our operations, and a failure to obtain this necessary capital in the near term on acceptable terms, or at all, could force us to delay, limit, reduce or terminate our development programs, commercialization efforts or other operations. In addition, any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed under the heading “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 13, 2025 and other filings with the SEC. Because the risk factors referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which factors will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Unless legally required, we do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of





unanticipated events.







