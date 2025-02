Actuate Therapeutics CEO Daniel Schmitt to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in New York

Actuate Therapeutics' CEO will participate in investor conferences, discussing drug development for difficult-to-treat cancers.

Quiver AI Summary

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focusing on cancer therapies, announced that its CEO, Daniel Schmitt, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences: the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on February 10, 2025, and the B. Riley Precision Oncology & Radiopharma Conference on February 28, 2025. Actuate is developing elraglusib, a novel inhibitor of GSK-3β, aimed at treating difficult-to-treat cancers by targeting pathways that promote tumor growth and resistance to therapy. The company is also aware of the inherent risks and uncertainties in drug development, which could affect progress and outcomes, as highlighted in their forward-looking statements.

Potential Positives

Actuate Therapeutics is set to participate in prominent investor conferences, enhancing visibility and engagement with potential investors.

The company's lead investigational drug, elraglusib, targets significant molecular pathways in difficult-to-treat cancers, positioning Actuate in a crucial therapeutic area.

Elraglusib has received Orphan Medicinal Product Designation from the EMA for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, which could provide a competitive advantage and facilitate regulatory processes.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes numerous risks and uncertainties associated with the development of elraglusib, suggesting potential challenges in achieving successful clinical trial outcomes and regulatory approvals.

There is a reliance on third parties for conducting clinical trials and studies, which introduces additional risks regarding the management and quality of these processes.

The company faces significant competition from other biotechnology firms, which may hinder its ability to successfully bring products to market.

FAQ

What is Actuate Therapeutics focused on?

Actuate Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers through GSK-3β inhibition.

Who is participating in the upcoming investor conferences?

Daniel Schmitt, President & CEO of Actuate Therapeutics, will participate in the conferences.

When is the BIO CEO & Investor Conference?

The BIO CEO & Investor Conference will take place on February 10, 2025, in New York, NY.

What is the lead drug candidate for Actuate Therapeutics?

Actuate's lead investigational drug candidate is elraglusib, a novel GSK-3β inhibitor targeting cancer pathways.

How can investors meet with Actuate management?

Investors can schedule one-on-one meetings with management via the conference scheduling platform or contact representatives.

$ACTU Insider Trading Activity

$ACTU insiders have traded $ACTU stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON G.L. FLETCHER has made 2 purchases buying 500,000 shares for an estimated $4,000,000 and 3 sales selling 24,999 shares for an estimated $224,991 .

and 3 sales selling 24,999 shares for an estimated . LESLIE W. KREIS has made 2 purchases buying 500,000 shares for an estimated $4,000,000 and 3 sales selling 24,999 shares for an estimated $224,991 .

and 3 sales selling 24,999 shares for an estimated . EQUITY COF, LP BIOS has made 2 purchases buying 500,000 shares for an estimated $4,000,000 and 3 sales selling 24,999 shares for an estimated $224,991 .

and 3 sales selling 24,999 shares for an estimated . TODD S THOMSON sold 18,750 shares for an estimated $150,000

CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACTU) (“Actuate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers through the inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta (GSK-3β), today announced that Daniel Schmitt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Actuate will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:







BIO CEO & Investor Conference









Format:



"IPO Class of 2024 Panel" and one-on-one meetings







Date:



February 10, 2025







Location:



New York, NY





Registered conference attendees may schedule one-on-one meetings with Actuate management via the



conference scheduling platform.









B. Riley Precision Oncology & Radiopharma Conference









Format:



Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings







Date:



February 28, 2025







Location:



New York, NY





Please contact your B. Riley representative to request a one-on-one meeting with management.







About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.







Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers. Actuate’s lead investigational drug product, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3β inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy including several DNA Damage Response (DDR) pathways. Elraglusib is designed to act as a mediator of anti-tumor immunity through the inhibition of nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells (NF-kB) and regulates multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.actuatetherapeutics.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements about us, including our clinical trials and development plans, and our industry. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than statements related to present facts or current conditions or of historical facts, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, assumptions, substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them, including but not limited to that clinical and preclinical drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain timelines and outcomes, results of prior preclinical studies and early clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results, and elraglusib may not achieve positive clinical results or favorable preclinical results or receive regulatory approval on a timely basis, if at all; that we may not successfully enroll additional patients or establish or advance plans for further development, including through conversations with the FDA or EMA and the standards such bodies may impose for such development; that elraglusib could be associated with side effects, adverse events or other properties or safety risks, which could delay or preclude regulatory approval, cause us to suspend or discontinue clinical trials or result in other negative consequences; preliminary and unpublished data may be subject to change following the availability of more data or following a more comprehensive review of the data and should not be relied upon as a final analysis; our reliance on third parties to conduct our non-clinical studies and our clinical trials; our reliance on third-party licensors and ability to preserve and protect our intellectual property rights; that we face significant competition from other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; our ability to fund development activities; and our ability to realize any benefits or value associated with the Orphan Medicinal Product Designation (OMPD) granted to elraglusib by the EMA for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). In addition, any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed under the heading “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 filed with the SEC on November 13, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. Because the risk factors referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which factors will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Unless legally required, we do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.











