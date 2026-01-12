Markets
ACTU

Actuate Says Elraglusib Combo Boosts Survival In Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

January 12, 2026 — 10:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (ACTU) on Monday said it presented new survival and biomarker data from its Phase 2 clinical program evaluating elraglusib for metastatic pancreatic cancer at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI), held January 9, 2026.

The data were derived from the Actuate 1801-Part 3B randomized Phase 2 study assessing elraglusib in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (GnP), a standard first-line chemotherapy regimen for metastatic pancreatic cancer. According to the company, the expanded dataset provides additional evidence that the elraglusib and GnP combination improves survival compared with GnP alone.

The trial enrolled 286 patients across 60 clinical sites in six countries. The primary efficacy endpoints were met, with a median overall survival of 10.1 months in the elraglusib/GnP arm versus 7.2 months in the GnP-only arm. The results were statistically significant, with a hazard ratio of 0.62.

The 12-month survival rate increased to 44.4% in patients receiving elraglusib compared with 22.3% for chemotherapy alone. The 24-month survival rate rose to 12.9% versus 2.6%, respectively.

Actuate said the findings support the potential of elraglusib to address a significant unmet need in metastatic pancreatic cancer and plans to further advance the program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.