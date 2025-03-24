ACTUANT Earnings Results: $EPAC Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACTUANT ($EPAC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, missing estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $145,530,000, beating estimates of $142,800,000 by $2,730,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EPAC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ACTUANT Insider Trading Activity
ACTUANT insiders have traded $EPAC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- E JAMES JR FERLAND sold 1,938 shares for an estimated $85,601
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ACTUANT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of ACTUANT stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 831,884 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,182,113
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 521,803 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,440,885
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 516,826 shares (-25.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,236,380
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 452,641 shares (+1061.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,599,018
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 389,121 shares (+1931.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,988,981
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 373,372 shares (+230.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,341,855
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 320,785 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,181,055
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ACTUANT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EPAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 10/25.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.