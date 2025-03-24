ACTUANT Earnings Results: $EPAC Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACTUANT ($EPAC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, missing estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $145,530,000, beating estimates of $142,800,000 by $2,730,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EPAC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ACTUANT Insider Trading Activity

ACTUANT insiders have traded $EPAC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

E JAMES JR FERLAND sold 1,938 shares for an estimated $85,601

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ACTUANT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of ACTUANT stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ACTUANT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EPAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.