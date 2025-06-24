ACTUANT Earnings Preview: Recent $EPAC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ACTUANT ($EPAC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $159,630,000 and earnings of $0.48 per share.
ACTUANT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of ACTUANT stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 1,122,014 shares (+51.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,333,548
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 767,354 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,423,500
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 436,152 shares (+81.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,565,778
- METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 282,094 shares (+849.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,654,736
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 263,568 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,823,660
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 237,763 shares (+45.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,666,048
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 215,012 shares (-2.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,645,438
ACTUANT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EPAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.
