Actress Angela Lansbury dead at age 96, family says

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on the stage and on television, died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.

