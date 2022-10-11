Actress Angela Lansbury dead at age 96, family says
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on the stage and on television, died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
(Reporting by Tyler Clifford)
