Actor Viola Davis achieves elite EGOT status with Grammy win

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

February 05, 2023 — 06:26 pm EST

Written by Danielle Broadway for Reuters ->

By Danielle Broadway

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Actor Viola Davis on Sunday won a Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir "Finding Me," granting her entry into the elite ranks of EGOT winners with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Davis is the third Black woman to earn this title, and the 18th person in history, and was thrilled to celebrate the moment on stage.

The 57-year-old actor proudly said, "I got EGOT!" as she won a Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording.

Davis has a 2015 Emmy for TV series "How To Get Away with Murder," won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role in 2016's "Fences" and has two Tony awards for "Fences" and "King Hedley II."

"Oh my God," she said on Sunday as she accepted her Grammy. "I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything."

Davis was the only female nominee in her category this year alongside big names Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove, Mel Brooks and Jamie Foxx.

Other EGOT winners include Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg.

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway; editing by Diane Craft)

((Danielle.Broadway@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.