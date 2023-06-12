News & Insights

US Markets

Actor Treat Williams killed while riding motorcycle in Vermont, agent says

June 12, 2023 — 10:43 pm EDT

Written by Brad Brooks and Texas for Reuters ->

June 12 (Reuters) - The actor Treat Williams, known for his roles in Hair and Everwood, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday, his longtime agent said.

Barry McPherson, Williams' agent for 15 years, confirmed that the actor was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in an accident with a car in Dorset, Vermont.

Williams was 71.

People magazine, citing Jacob Gribble, the fire chief in Dorset, reported the accident took place when a car turned into Williams on Route 30. Gribble told the magazine that Williams was the only person hurt in the accident, and that he had been airlifted to a hospital in Ticonderoga, New York.

Williams' break-out role was for the 1979 movie Hair, based on the Broadway musical. He also starred in Everwood as a neurosurgeon who moved his family from New York City to Colorado.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Brad.Brooks@tr.com; +1-512-516-5615; Twitter @bradleybrooks; Reuters Messaging: brad.brooks.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.