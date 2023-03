March 9 (Reuters) - Actor Bobert Blake, best known as star of the 1970s TV drama "Baretta" and the film "In Cold Blood," has died at the age of 89, the Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb)

